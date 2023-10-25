close
Jaishankar meets Kyrgyzstan Prez, discusses ways to boost bilateral ties

The minister conveyed India's support to Kyrgyzstan for the successful Presidency of the SCO Council of Heads of Government

EAM Jaishankar, President Sadyr Zhaparov

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls on President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyz Republic

Press Trust of India Bishkek
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 9:23 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov on Wednesday and discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation in banking, defense and energy sectors.
Jaishankar was accorded a warm welcome here on Wednesday as he arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a two-day visit during which he will meet the country's leadership and attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
"Delighted to call on President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyz Republic. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed cooperation in banking, energy, health and pharma, defense, agriculture and investments," he posted on X.
The minister conveyed India's support to Kyrgyzstan for the successful Presidency of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.
Kyrgyzstan is hosting the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.
Jaishankar also met his counterpart from Kyrgyzstan Zheenbek Kulubaev and discussed a range of issues.
"Good to see my old friend FM Zheenbek Kulubaev in Bishkek. Spoke about strengthening India-Kyrgyz cooperation in the fields of trade and economy, development projects, health and education. Also exchanged views on Afghanistan, West Asia and connectivity," he wrote on X.
Jaishankar will represent Prime Minister Modi at the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting.
"Look forward to productive exchanges at the SCO; meeting Kyrgyz leadership and taking forward our bilateral agenda," he said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are also expected to join the SCO meeting in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar will meet with his counterparts from other SCO member states and call on the country's top leadership.
The SCO grouping comprises China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Founded in Shanghai in June 2001, the SCO is an intergovernmental organisation. Since its inception, the SCO has mainly focused on regional security issues and its fight against regional terrorism, ethnic separatism and religious extremism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

S Jaishankar Kyrgyzstan Defence plan energy sector

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 9:23 PM IST

