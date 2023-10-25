close
Feeling blessed: PM on getting invite for Ram temple consecration ceremony

Modi said in a post on X that he is feeling blessed and it is his good fortune that he will be a witness to this historic occasion in his lifetime

PM Modi

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Wednesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which is expected to take place on January 22.
Modi said in a post on X that he is feeling blessed and it is his good fortune that he will be a witness to this historic occasion in his lifetime.
"Jai Siyaram! Today is full of emotions for me," the prime minister said, posting about the invitation to him.
He posted a picture of functionaries of the trust, which is presiding over the temple's construction at the place where devotees believe Lord Ram was born, extending him an invitation.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said on Tuesday that the idol of Lord Ram will be installed at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, and asked people to organise programmes at temples across the country to celebrate the occasion.
Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Ram temple Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 8:24 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon