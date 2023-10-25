close
CCI becomes member of International Competition Network's steering group

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 8:09 PM IST
Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday said it has become a member of the steering group of the International Competition Network (ICN).
The ICN comprises 140 competition agencies from 130 countries.
"CCI joins the prestigious Steering group of International Competition Network (ICN) as a member at the ICN Annual Conference 2023 at Barcelona, Spain after consistent efforts.
"ICN consists of 140 competition agencies and is guided by its apex body -- Steering Group of 18 members," according to a post by CCI on social media platform X.
An official said this is the first time that the CCI has become a member of the ICN's steering group and the membership is for two years.
The ICN provides competition authorities with a specialised yet informal venue for maintaining regular contacts and addressing practical competition concerns, according to its website.

