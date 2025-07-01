Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 11:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
We're 'very close' with India: US Treasury Secretary on trade deal

We're 'very close' with India: US Treasury Secretary on trade deal

Jaishankar says he's hopeful but can't guarantee pact

The 90-day pause on the Trump administration’s plan to impose country-specific reciprocal tariffs ends on July 9.

BS Reporters Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States (US) is “very close with India” on finalising a trade deal, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Tuesday.  The 90-day pause on the Trump administration’s plan to impose country-specific reciprocal tariffs ends on July 9. His comments came hours after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the two nations would “very soon” conclude the agreement, and that US President Donald Trump would make an announcement regarding the finalisation of the pact. 
“Yes, he said that week and it remains true. I actually spoke to our secretary of commerce about it. He was in the Oval Office with the President. They are finalising these agreements, and you’ll hear from the President and his trade team very soon when it comes to India,” Leavitt said. 
 
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to the US, told Newsweek he was hopeful that the two nations would reach a “successful conclusion” on the trade pact, but could not “guarantee it”. He  stressed the need for “give and take” and the importance of both countries finding a “meeting ground”. 

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

