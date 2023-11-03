close
Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

A total of 25 premises in the state capital Jaipur, and Dausa, including that of ACS in the PHE department, Subodh Agarwal, are being covered, they said

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted fresh searches in poll-bound Rajasthan, including at the premises of a senior IAS officer, as part of its money laundering investigation into the alleged Jal Jivan Mission scam, official sources said.
A total of 25 premises in the state capital Jaipur, and Dausa, including that of ACS in the PHE department, Subodh Agarwal, are being covered, they said.
Some other linked persons are also being covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.
The central agency had carried out similar raids in this case in September. The state will vote for its 200-member assembly on November 25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate rajasthan money laundering case

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

