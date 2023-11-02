ED conducts searches at places linked to fraudulent gaming app controllers

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations at 14 premises in Ahmedabad, Kachchh, Navsari and Delhi on Wednesday linked to the controllers of a web-based gaming application, "Dani Data", in which the main conspirator is a Chinese national.

The searches were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Palanpur of Gujarat's Banaskantha district against the controllers of Dani Data web-based application. The ED investigation revealed that there are various FIRs registered against this app.

The gaming application was created by the accused Chinese national and his accomplices and was available for use from December 2021 during which it was made available on the Google Play Store from May 26, 2022, to May 31, 2022, following which the app stopped working from June 2022.

The controllers of the web-based mobile application Dani Data offered a guaranteed return against the investment made by the public, with a minimum return of 0.75 per cent per game and thereby allured the complainant and other persons to make investments with them.

Thousands were allured into this gaming app who made deposits through the App and after a considerable amount was deposited, the accused removed the application from the Google Play Store.

According to the charge sheet filed by the Gujarat police, it was revealed that the main accused who is a Chinese national, conspired with his associates in India and thereby cheated and dishonestly induced thousands of investors to dupe them of crores of rupees.

The search operation resulted in the recovery and seizure of various incriminating documents and electronic devices. Further investigation is under progress.

