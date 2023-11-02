close
Sensex (0.77%)
64080.90 + 489.57
Nifty (0.76%)
19133.25 + 144.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.65%)
5933.40 + 96.20
Nifty Midcap (1.39%)
39312.45 + 537.35
Nifty Bank (0.74%)
43017.20 + 316.25
Heatmap

Uttar Pradesh tops in providing benefits of PM SVANidhi scheme

The state holds the top position in the nation for effectively extending the benefits of eight central government's schemes to the citizens under SVANidhi se Samriddhi Yojana, added the statement

retail inflation

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government has achieved remarkable success in extensively implementing both state and central schemes for the welfare of people, making them accessible to all segments of society, said an official statement from government of UP on Thursday.
The state holds the top position in the nation for effectively extending the benefits of eight central government's schemes to the citizens under SVANidhi se Samriddhi Yojana, added the statement.
UP stands out for its excellent performance in delivering the benefits of the PM SVANidhi Yojana, a central government initiative designed to provide financial assistance to street vendors, who faced unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's effective monitoring, more than 22 lakh street vendors and their families have so far benefitted from eight central schemes, which is a record. The benefits of these schemes were provided by the Central Government in three phases to the Municipal Corporation, Municipality and Nagar Panchayats respectively.
Dr Anil Kumar, the Director of the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA), emphasized that Chief Minister Yogi is committed to ensuring that the benefits of both state and central schemes reach all segments of the state's population.
He has issued explicit directives to all the departments, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that the advantages of these schemes are extended to every individual, without any discrimination based on religion or caste.
He said that CM Yogi personally monitors and conducts review meetings to ensure the equitable distribution of benefits of welfare schemes to the people. As a result of these efforts, Uttar Pradesh has achieved the top position nationwide in implementing all 8 central schemes related to PM SVANidhi.
On the basis of the applications received under PM SVANidhi Yojana, the state has successfully provided the first installment of loan to 12,08,605 beneficiaries, the second installment to 3,84,487 beneficiaries, and the third to 29,908 beneficiaries.
Over 16,23,000 beneficiaries in the state have received loans, amounting to approximately Rs 2127.11 crore, with a ratio of 85.64 per cent. Furthermore, over 6,04,566 street vendors in the state have managed to repay their loans, after benefiting from the PM SVANidhi scheme.

Also Read

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot challenges PM Modi's 'guarantee' on schemes

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

World Animal Welfare Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes, facts

Centre to save Rs 18,000 cr by removing fake accounts from welfare schemes

Top 5 government schemes for startups in India to support entrepreneurs

ED conducts searches at places linked to fraudulent gaming app controllers

Metro to run 20 extra train trips from Nov 3: DMRC after Grap-III

Manoj Jarange ends fast, vows to take Maratha quota battle to Mumbai

Wait time for getting appointment for B1, B2 US visas 37 days in Delhi

ED officer arrested in Jaipur by Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau

It's worth noting that PM SVANidhi offers loans in three phases, with the first instalment being Rs 10,000, the second at Rs 20,000, and the third at Rs 50,000, he informed.
The SUDA Director said that under PM SVANidhi Yojana, vendors and their families get the benefits of 8 central schemes, namely PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Account, One Nation One Ration Card, Janani Suraksha Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, PM-SYM and registration under BOCW scheme are being given.
The benefit of this scheme has been provided to a total of 17,65,975 people in the first phase, 3,62,313 in the second phase, and 87,503 in the third phase. To date, 22,15,791 people in the state have benefitted from 8 central schemes, constituting 76.86 per cent of the total number.
Uttar Pradesh leads the country in digital transactions conducted by vendors, with 6,57,572 active digital vendors, accounting for 56.4 per cent of the total. Digital transactions have been carried out a total of 198.78 crore times, he further added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Uttar Pradesh India Prime Minister welfare schemes

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsIND vs SL LIVE SCOREOnion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon