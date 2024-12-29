Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 02:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after day-long closure due to snowfall

Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after day-long closure due to snowfall

The Mughal Road, which serves as an alternative link to the Kashmir Valley from Jammu region's Poonch district, remained shut due to snow accumulation, officials said

Himachal Pradesh snowfall

It also advised commuters to drive cautiously, as the road is slippery between Banihal and Qazigund | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway was on Sunday reopened for vehicular traffic after a day-long closure due to heavy snowfall, allowing stranded vehicles to proceed to their respective destinations, officials said.

However, several other important inter-district routes, including the Mughal Road, Sinthan Pass, Sonamarg-Kargil inter-UT road, and Bhaderwah-Chamba inter-state road, remained closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall.

"The highway has been reopened today following the clearance of snow accumulated on various stretches of the road," a traffic official said.

The stranded vehicles along the highway are being cleared, he added.

"Passenger traffic is plying on the highway. Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline, as overtaking may cause congestion," J-K Traffic Police said in an advisory.

 

Also Read

JKBOSE 2025

JKBOSE 2025: Class 10th, 12th exam datesheets announced, details inside

Chenab Rail bridge, Railway bridge, Chenab bridge

Railways completes trial run on India's first cable-stayed bridge in J-K

Mata Vaishno Devi, Vaishno Devi

72-hr shutdown in J-K's Katra begins as protests intensify against ropeway

Delhi University, DU

Jammu University secures A++ grade in NAAC, LG praises management

Devans

DeVANS to boost Samba beer capacity to 600K HL with Rs 60 crore investment

It also advised commuters to drive cautiously, as the road is slippery between Banihal and Qazigund.

The Mughal Road, which serves as an alternative link to the Kashmir Valley from Jammu region's Poonch district, remained shut due to snow accumulation, officials said.

Similarly, the Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar has been closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall.

In addition, the Sonamarg-Kargil inter-UT road and the Bhaderwah-Chamba inter-state road are also closed owing to heavy snowfall.

Efforts are underway to clear these roads and make them trafficable, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

jeju air flight crash

LIVE News: 179 presumed dead in plane crash in South Korea, only 2 survivors

Ram Mandir, Ram Temple

Ram temple to be ready by June 2025, says construction committee chairman

CAA

Rolling out criminal laws, CAA key tasks of home affairs ministry in 2024

Kumbh

Drones to secure Maha Kumbh 2025: From 100m underwater to 120m in air

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Jharkhand 2024: A year of political thrills, twists, and stunning comebacks

Topics : Jammu Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar Indian highways snowfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodaySouth Korea Plane Crash Dr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEAir Quality in DelhiIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon