Home / India News / 72-hour shutdown to begin today against proposed ropeway project in Katra

72-hour shutdown to begin today against proposed ropeway project in Katra

The proposed Rs 250-crore project will connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, leading to the Reasi district's cave shrine

Mata Vaishno Devi, Vaishno Devi

The Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Sangarsh Samiti announced the strike Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Reasi/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

A 72-hour shutdown by pony wallas, shopkeepers, and other proprietors will begin on Wednesday to protest against a proposed ropeway project in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Sangarsh Samiti announced the strike Tuesday, stating that all activities in Katra would remain suspended during the bandh.

"We have announced a 72-hour bandh in Katra starting tomorrow against the ropeway project. We seek the support of all residents of Katra to make the strike successful," a Samiti spokesperson said.

He said the administration had initially promised to hold a meeting on December 23 but postponed it to 3 pm today.

 

"We met the Deputy Commissioner today. They sought more time to discuss the issue with higher authorities. Therefore, we have decided to proceed with the strike," he said.

Last month, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board decided to install the ropeway to facilitate access to the temple for senior citizens, children, and others who find it challenging to climb the 13-km track to the cave shrine.

The proposed Rs 250-crore project will connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, leading to the Reasi district's cave shrine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

vaishno devi Jammu and Kashmir Jammu

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

