Jitendra Singh to inaugurate all India pension adalat on Wednesday

The task of integration of the pension seva portal of SBI and Canara Bank with the Bhavishya portal has been completed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jitendra Singh, Union minister

Photo: Twitter @DrJitendraSingh

3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh will inaugurate an all-India pension adalat here on Wednesday, where chronic cases will be taken up and resolved, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

Till date seven all-India pension adalats have been organised, in which 24,218 cases were taken up and 17,235 cases were resolved.

The pension adalat initiative was started on an experimental basis in 2017 by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare. In 2018, national pension adalat was held by leveraging technology for the speedy resolution of pensioners' grievances.

According to the model adopted, all stakeholders to a particular grievance are invited on a common platform and the case is resolved as per every stakeholder to complete the pension processing so that the pension is started on time.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, will also preside over the 50th pre-retirement counselling (PRC) workshop in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"Conducted by Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, this PRC is being organised for 1,200 officers of all ministries/departments who are going to retire in next 6 months," said the statement issued by the personnel ministry.

The workshops will benefit retiring central government civil employees and pension dealing officials on different aspects like formalities necessary for timely payment of retirement benefits, how to fill pension forms on BHAVISHYA, brief on integrated pensioners' portal, income tax incentives for senior citizens/pensioners, among others.

So far, 49 PRCs have been conducted by the department 29 for various ministries/departments in Delhi and 20 for the central armed police forces -- CRPF, BSF and Assam Rifles in New Delhi, Jalandhar, Shillong, Kolkata, Tekanpur, Jammu, Jodhpur and Guwahati.

In all, 6,972 retiring personnel attended these PRCs, it added.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare has now decided that keeping in view the rationale for integrating portals, namely, ease of living for the pensioners at large, all portals like pension disbursing bank portals, ANUBHAV, CPENGRAMS (Centralised Pension Grievances Redress And Monitoring System), CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) should be integrated with the newly created iIntegrated pensioners' portal (ipension.nic.in), the statement said.

The task of integration of the pension seva portal of SBI and Canara Bank with the Bhavishya portal has been completed.

With this integration, the pensioners can now get their pension slip, the status of submission of life certificate and Form-16 through the integrated pensioners' portal, it said.

All 18 pension disbursing banks will be integrated in the integrated pensioners' portal, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Jitendra Singh pension

First Published: May 16 2023 | 4:02 PM IST

