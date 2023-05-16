120 mn rural households provided with tap water connections: Govt data

Out of 19.44 crore rural households in the country, 12 crore have been provided with tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), official data showed.

However, less than 50 per cent of the rural households in nine states and union territories, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, are among those to receive the connection.

The lowest coverage was noted in Lakshadweep at zero per cent, the data suggested.

Under the mission, the Centre aims to install tap water connections in all rural households by 2024. Tap water supply has been given to 9,06,846 schools, 9,39,909 Anganwadi centres and 3,87,148 lakh gram panchayat offices and community health centres (CHCs).

Among states and UTs, Meghalaya has the lowest coverage of tap water connections in schools at 57 per cent, the data showed.

Also Read India has committed over $240 bn in water sector: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat 110 mn rural households in India now have access to tap-water connection Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,000 cr for Tripura under Jal Jeevan Mission: CM Jal Jeevan Mission hits 11 million mark, PM Modi lauds 'great feat' Jal Jeevan Mission facing hurdles in Meghalaya due to drying up of water Everything you need to know about Praveen Sood, the next CBI Director Eminent educationist Manoj Soni takes oath as chairman of the UPSC Delhi HC issues contempt notice to lawyer accusing judge of dishonesty FM Sitharaman advises new recruits to inform public about Rozgar Mela Rahul to visit US for a week ahead of PM Modi's trip, to attend programmes