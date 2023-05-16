close

120 mn rural households provided with tap water connections: Govt data

The lowest coverage was noted in Lakshadweep at zero per cent, the data suggested

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jal Jeevan Mission

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 3:51 PM IST
Out of 19.44 crore rural households in the country, 12 crore have been provided with tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), official data showed.

However, less than 50 per cent of the rural households in nine states and union territories, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, are among those to receive the connection.

Under the mission, the Centre aims to install tap water connections in all rural households by 2024. Tap water supply has been given to 9,06,846 schools, 9,39,909 Anganwadi centres and 3,87,148 lakh gram panchayat offices and community health centres (CHCs).

Among states and UTs, Meghalaya has the lowest coverage of tap water connections in schools at 57 per cent, the data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jal Jeevan Mission rural households water management

First Published: May 16 2023 | 3:51 PM IST

