JJP writes to EC over 'Model Code of Conduct' violation by Haryana govt

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has written a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the Haryana state government. This follows a transfer order issued by the Education Department on Sunday. In their letter, titled "Violation of Model Code of Conduct by the Haryana State Government ruled by the Bhartiya Janta Party," the JJP claimed that the BJP-led state government breached the model code of conduct, which came into effect after the announcement of the state assembly polls. The alleged violation involves the transfer of two government officials. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"It is brought to your kind notice that the State of Haryana, ruled by the Bhartiya Janta Party, has violated the provisions/guidelines of the MCC issued by the Election Commission of India. Vide its Transfer Order Endorsement No. 19/44-2024 Ad(1), Noting No. 001921, Order No. 102345 dated 22.8.2024, the Principal Secretary to the Government of Haryana, Higher Education Department, Panchkula (Haryana) has transferred two government officials, namely Shri Chander Sekhar Vashisht, Principal from Govt. College Tigaon to Pt. J.L.N. Govt. College Faridabad, and Ms. Ruchika Khullar, Principal from Pt. J.L.N. Govt. College Faridabad to Govt. College Tigaon," the letter stated.

The JJP further asserted that this is a clear violation of the MCC by the Haryana State Government and requested the ECI to "kindly take immediate necessary action against the Haryana State Government for such a violation of the MCC, which also attracts the Electoral Offence to give favours motivatedly."

Voting for all 90 seats is scheduled for October 1, with the results to be declared on October 4.