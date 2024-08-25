LIVE: PM Modi to address nation with his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio programme at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio on Sunday (August 25). This will be the 113th episode of his radio broadcast, which will be aired simultaneously at 11 AM on All India Radio, TV channels, and all digital platforms. The 112th edition of PM Modi's popular radio program Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on July 28, 2024.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Sunday to felicitate 1.1 million new 'Lakhpati Didis' who achieved the mark during the third term of his government. A statement on Saturday said PM Modi would also release a revolving fund of ₹ 2,500 crore that would benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs).



Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder, will likely be subjected to a polygraph test on Sunday. Ahead of the lie-detector test, the accused made a U-turn on his alleged confession of the grisly murder, claiming he was being framed and was innocent. As per Kolkata Police, Sanjay Roy had confessed to raping and murdering the 31-year-old trainee doctor inside the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The central government rolled out the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, “We are proud of all the government employees who work hard for the progress of the country. The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) ensures dignity and financial security for these employees. This step reflects our government's commitment to their welfare and secure future.”