LIVE: PM Modi to address nation with his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio programme at 11 am
LIVE news updates: Stay with us for all the major news updates from around the world
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio on Sunday (August 25). This will be the 113th episode of his radio broadcast, which will be aired simultaneously at 11 AM on All India Radio, TV channels, and all digital platforms. The 112th edition of PM Modi's popular radio program Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on July 28, 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Sunday to felicitate 1.1 million new 'Lakhpati Didis' who achieved the mark during the third term of his government. A statement on Saturday said PM Modi would also release a revolving fund of ₹ 2,500 crore that would benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs).
Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder, will likely be subjected to a polygraph test on Sunday. Ahead of the lie-detector test, the accused made a U-turn on his alleged confession of the grisly murder, claiming he was being framed and was innocent. As per Kolkata Police, Sanjay Roy had confessed to raping and murdering the 31-year-old trainee doctor inside the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Sunday to felicitate 1.1 million new 'Lakhpati Didis' who achieved the mark during the third term of his government. A statement on Saturday said PM Modi would also release a revolving fund of ₹ 2,500 crore that would benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs).
Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder, will likely be subjected to a polygraph test on Sunday. Ahead of the lie-detector test, the accused made a U-turn on his alleged confession of the grisly murder, claiming he was being framed and was innocent. As per Kolkata Police, Sanjay Roy had confessed to raping and murdering the 31-year-old trainee doctor inside the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The central government rolled out the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, “We are proud of all the government employees who work hard for the progress of the country. The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) ensures dignity and financial security for these employees. This step reflects our government's commitment to their welfare and secure future.”
8:59 AM
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested at airport near Paris: Report
French police arrested Telegram CEO and founder Pavel Durov on Saturday at an airport near Paris for alleged offences related to the popular messaging app, French media reported. The French-Russian billionaire, 39, was detained at Le Bourget airport north of the French capital on Saturday evening, one of the officials told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. French television news outlets TF1 TV and BFM TV also reported the arrest, citing unnamed sources, according to Reuters.
8:51 AM
Financial irregularities: CBI searches at premises of former principal of RG Kar Medical College
The CBI on Sunday launched a search operation at the premises of former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the institute during his tenure, officials said. The central probe agency is also searching 14 other locations in the city, including that of the accused and their associates, they said.
8:49 AM
Kolkata rape-murder: Accused pleads innconcence; CBI says 'he has animal-like instinct'
On Friday (August 23), Sanjay Roy, the key accused, pleaded innocence before the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) court in Sealdah. He told the judge that he consented to the test to prove his innocence. The psychoanalytic profiling of Sanjay Roy found him to be a pervert and a severe addict of pornography. A CBI officer quoted a doctor as saying that he had what he called an animal-like instinct.
8:46 AM
Unified Pension Scheme guarantees both Assured Pension and Assured Family Pension
The BJP-led central government approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) on Saturday (August 24). This scheme guarantees both Assured Pension and Assured Family Pension. After the union cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that approximately 23 lakh central government employees would benefit from the UPS.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 8:45 AM IST