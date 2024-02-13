JNU extends age limit to contest students' union polls by 2 years

The Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) general body has passed a resolution to extend by two years the prescribed age limit of candidates contesting the students' union elections, according to an official document.



This move will provide an opportunity to students who did not meet the age criteria to contest the upcoming JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, stalled due the COVID-19 pandemic, the document released by the varsity on Monday night said.



The decision was taken on Monday during the University General Body Meeting (UGBM) in which the members unanimously passed the resolution to extend the prescribed age limit by two years, it added.



"The JNUSU elections have not been held after the academic session of 2019-20 for four consecutive years, depriving students who have exceeded the age bar set by the Lyngdoh Committee Recommendations of their right to participate in the democratic process of the students' union elections," the document outlining the passed resolutions read.



According to the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, the prescribed age bar for the JNUSU UG candidate is 17 to 22 years, PG candidate 25 years, and PhD candidate 30 years.



This decision is taken "to ensure that students deprived of their right to contest the JNUSU elections could get an opportunity to contest the JNUSU elections 2023-24," according to the document. The UGBM was reconvened on Monday after it was disrupted amid clashes between RSS-affiliated ABVP and Left-backed groups.



The meeting also passed a resolution to include two JNUSU office bearers to preside the school general body meetings in the absence of elected councillors in the school-level committee.



The school GMB will elect the members of the election commission which is tasked for declaring the JNUSU poll results.