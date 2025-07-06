Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JNU to start second PhD admission cycle in Dec, extends hostel duration

JNU to start second PhD admission cycle in Dec, extends hostel duration

The university, in a circular, said the process will be conducted through UGC/CSIR-JRF-NET, DBT-JRF, ICMR-JRF, and other such fellowships

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

JNU Students' Union continued its hunger strike for the tenth consecutive day, demanding the reinstatement of JNUEE for all PhD programmes. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced the second cycle of PhD admissions, tentatively scheduled for December, for the academic year 2025-26.

The university, in a circular, said the process will be conducted through UGC/CSIR-JRF-NET, DBT-JRF, ICMR-JRF, and other such fellowships.

In a separate notification, the JNU registrar allowed an extension in the hostel facility for PhD scholars nearing thesis submission.

According to the circular, students may apply for hostel extension by submitting "an undertaking duly signed from the concerned Supervisor, Chairperson and Dean of respective schools."  The administration said such requests will be considered "on humanitarian grounds and on case-to-case basis."  Meanwhile, the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) continued its hunger strike for the tenth consecutive day, demanding the reinstatement of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) for all PhD programmes.

 

The student body condemned the university's decision to exclude candidates who appeared for the June 2025 UGC-NET, many of whom are recent postgraduates.

According to JNUSU, the move impacts a significant portion of the MA batch, limiting their chances for research admission.

JNUSU President Nitish Kumar said the hostel extension was a consequence of the hunger strike.

"The administration, which was initially unwilling to listen, has now been forced to negotiate with the union and concede to our demands. They were compelled to release a notice for an extension during the holiday period when offices were closed. No one will be compelled to vacate the hostel during their study. We will fight for Hostel till PhD Submission," Kumar said in a statement.

He added, "However, this is just the beginning, the fight must continue, and we will push the administration to fulfil all our demands.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JNU admission JNU admissions JNUSU JNU students

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

