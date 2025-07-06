Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Reuters' X account blocked in India over request made during Op Sindoor

Reuters' X account blocked in India over request made during Op Sindoor

Government sources denied having raised any new legal demand in this matter and sought explanation from X for blocking Reuters account

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

International news agency Reuters' X account has been withheld in India "in response to a legal demand", according to a notice displayed by the social media platform.

However, government sources denied having raised any new legal demand in this matter and sought explanation from X for blocking Reuters account.

They said a demand for blocking Reuters' X account alongside several hundreds of other accounts was made during Operation Sindoor.

While several accounts were blocked from accessing in India, Reuters handle wasn't.

According to sources, Elon Musk-owned X seems to have now acted on that request and blocked Reuters' X handle in India. And since the issue isn't relevant now, the government has asked X to explain the blocking and lift the embargo.

 

"An order was issued on May 7 (during Operation Sindoor) but it was not enforced. X seems to have enforced that order now which is a mistake on their part. Government has reached out to X for resolving it at the earliest," an official source said.

An email sent to Reuters seeking comments did not elicit a response.

While affiliated X handles such as Reuters Tech News, Reuters Fact Check, Reuters Asia, and Reuters China are accessible in India, both official X account of the global news agency as well as Reuters World handles are inaccessible.

X users attempting to access the main account can see a message that reads: "Account withheld. @ Reuters has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand."  On its help centre page, X explains such messages "about country withheld content" means X was compelled to withhold the entire account specified or posts in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order or local laws.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Operation Sindoor Thomson Reuters Journalism

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

