1,300 nurses appointed in Delhi govt hospitals; Ayushman vans launched

1,300 nurses appointed in Delhi govt hospitals; Ayushman vans launched

The event was attended by BJP president J P Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Health Minister Pankaj Singh, and other senior ministers

Ayushman Bharat van

The Delhi government on Sunday appointed over 1,300 new nursing officers and launched Ayushman Bharat registration vans to strengthen the healthcare system. Image: X@gupta_rekha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

The Delhi government on Sunday appointed over 1,300 new nursing officers and launched Ayushman Bharat registration vans to strengthen the healthcare system in the national capital.

The event was attended by BJP president J P Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Health Minister Pankaj Singh, and other senior ministers.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Gupta sharply criticised the previous government, alleging that it had allowed the capital's health infrastructure to deteriorate significantly.

"In the past, Delhi's healthcare was in such a poor state that there were only 0.42 hospital beds available per 1,000 people,she said.

In 38 hospitals, there were only six MRI machines and 12 CT scan machines. Patients were frequently turned away due to a shortage of medicines, she added.

 

Gupta further alleged widespread corruption under the Mohalla Clinics initiative. There was corruption in medicine procurement and hospital construction 22 hospitals were announced but never completed, she claimed.

Speaking on the status of Arogya Mandirs, she stated that over ?1,700 crore was provided by the central government to the previous administration over a five-year period for their construction, but the funds remained unutilised.

Now, it is my responsibility to ensure that all 1,150 Arogya Mandirs are completed in the remaining months, Gupta said.

She added that 34 Arogya Mandirs have already been inaugurated, with several more to follow this month. We plan to add 100 Arogya Mandirs every month and aim to complete all 1,150 by March next year, she said.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh, addressing the newly appointed staff, said their contribution would be crucial in strengthening the city's healthcare system.

These nurses and health workers will become the backbone of a new, robust healthcare structure in the capital, he said.

Singh also noted that nearly 4 lakh people have been registered under Ayushman Bharat in Delhi, including more than 2 lakh senior citizens above the age of 70. As many as 2,258 patients have already availed treatment under the scheme, he said.

BJP president J P Nadda congratulated the new appointees and termed the occasion a historic moment. After 15 years, these nursing officers have finally received job security. This was not the result of a mere government order it is the outcome of the people of Delhi choosing the BJP, he said.

He criticised the previous government for its alleged inaction across departments, especially in the health sector. Nadda pointed out that ?1,700 crore allocated in 2021 for improving Delhi's health infrastructure remained unused by the former administration.

Now, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, it is our responsibility to ensure this amount is fully utilised in the next eight months to complete the Ayushman Mandirs, he said.

Nadda also highlighted that since September 2017, the Modi government has approved free treatment of up to ?5 lakh for nearly 40 lakh residents of Delhi, particularly those living in slums and underprivileged areas.

But the previous government blocked its implementation. Now, we are making it a reality, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Health with BS nurse Ayushman Bharat

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

