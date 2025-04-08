Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway section likely to be completed by Dec 31: Assam CM

Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway section likely to be completed by Dec 31: Assam CM

Around 95 pc of the four-lane Highway project from Kaliabor to Numaligarh, which included the Kaziranga National Park (KNP), has been completed

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

CM Sarma mentioned that the MD of NHIDCL had reviewed the implementation of various infrastructural projects. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that there is "unanimous confidence" in completing the section of the Jorhat-Dibrugarh National Highway by December 31 of this year.

The Assam CM met with Krishnan Kumar, the Managing Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, in Delhi earlier on Monday to discuss the completion of the highway.

"Pursuant to my discussion yesterday in Delhi with Dr. Krishan Kumar, Managing Director of @nhidcl, I am happy to share that there is unanimous confidence in completing the Jorhat-Dibrugarh section of the National Highway by 31st December," CM Sarma wrote in a post on X.

 

 

"This marks yet another promise made to the people that will be fulfilled well before the elections," his post added.

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam CM slams Bangladesh advisor's remark on Indian Ocean access

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam Gunotsav results 2025 out today at gunotsav2025.in; steps to check

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam allows 24/7 shop operations in key cities, bars & liquor shops exempt

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam Congress leader held for post; CM Himanta backs police action

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah to begin three-day visit to Assam and Mizoram on Friday: Himanta

Around 95 pc of the four-lane Highway project from Kaliabor to Numaligarh, which included the Kaziranga National Park (KNP), has been completed, with just certain sections of the road being left.

While posting about the meeting on April 7 in a post on X, CM Sarma mentioned that the MD of NHIDCL had reviewed the implementation of various infrastructural projects, including the status of the Rs 25,000 crore Guwahati Silchar Express Way, the Numaligarh Gohpur underwater tunnel, and the expansion of the National Highway network from Baihata Chariali to Tezpur and Gohpur to Kulajan.

 

According to a statement by the CM's office, during his meeting with the Chief Minister, Dr Kumar discussed the ongoing highway projects under NHIDCL in Assam. The Chief Minister also requested the Managing Director to expedite the ongoing highway and bridge projects, including the 19.28 km long 4-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya.

"The Chief Minister and MD, NHIDCL, discussed ongoing projects and construction of new highways and bridges to reduce travel time and boost economic activities in Assam and the Northeast Region as a whole," said an official.

According to the release, later, the Chief Minister met with Rajat Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Department of Fertilisers, and discussed a range of issues regarding the new fertiliser plant to be set up in Namrup.

Earlier, on February 14, 2024, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sanctioned Rs 382.10 crore for the construction of a new 2-lane highway with paved shoulders connecting Majuli and Jorhat on the recently designated NH 715K in Assam.

A flyover on NH-715, complete with its approaches and service roads, is included in the project, spanning a total length of 20.5 kilometers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi heatwaves

North India is on the verge of an extreme heatwave, IMD issues yellow alert

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Tamil Nadu Governor holding back 10 bills for President's assent is illegal, says SC

Supreme Court, SC

SC sets aside HC order against Tehseen, says courts not moral police

kia

900 Kia car engines stolen in Andhra Pradesh over 5 years, police probe

Pawan Kalyan

Students miss JEE exam due to Pawan Kalyan's convoy traffic, probe ordered

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Highway construction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon