Assam allows 24/7 shop operations in key cities, bars & liquor shops exempt

Assam allows 24/7 shop operations in key cities, bars & liquor shops exempt

Workers cannot exceed 48 hours a week or 9 hours a day; no one will work over 5 hours straight without a 30-minute break and overtime beyond set limits is capped at 125 hours in three months

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

The Assam Cabinet has approved 24/7 operations for shops in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Silchar to stimulate economic activity and enhance trade, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. However, bars and liquor outlets in these cities will continue to follow existing operating hours, as they are exempt from the new rules.
 
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting in Dibrugarh on Thursday. Sarma reiterated that Dibrugarh is poised to become the state’s second capital.
 
“Now shops can operate 24/7 in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Silchar and with extended timings in other areas without compromising on worker rights and conveniences! P.S - This decision is not applicable for liquor shops and bars,” the Assam CM posted on X.
 
 

Worker rights and regulations

 
To uphold labour protections, Sarma outlined specific limits on working hours. No employee is to work more than 48 hours per week or exceed 9 hours per day. Additionally, employees may not work more than five consecutive hours without a minimum 30-minute break.
 
Work done beyond these limits will be treated as overtime and is capped at 125 hours over three months.

“In other towns, all shops will be allowed to remain open till 2 am, while the limit will be 11 pm in rural areas. However, the workers will work for a maximum of nine hours. So, there has to be three shifts if anyone wants to operate 24 hours,” Sarma said.  ALSO READ: West Bengal passes bill allowing women to work in bars, amends excise act
 
“All other safeguards to the workers available under the Act will continue to remain the same,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office added.
 
During his visit to Dibrugarh, Sarma also reviewed the region’s law and order situation and evaluated the progress of state welfare schemes.

Other key Cabinet decisions

The Cabinet also approved several decisions aimed at driving employment and infrastructure development in the state. These include:
 
• Granting Permanent Residential Certificates (PRC) to members of the Moran community
 
• Launching state-wide health and wellness camps from March 31
 
• Removing the age cap for National Health Mission recruitment
 
• Establishing the Simen-Sissitongani Developmental Block under Jonai LAC in Dhemaji district
 
• Approving ₹262 crore for upgrading 207 tea garden roads across 12 districts
 
The Cabinet also passed the Assam Minor Mineral Concession (Amendment) Rules, 2025, to encourage a ‘clean mining regime’, targeting reductions in PM10 and PM2.5 emissions and enhancing the use of mining waste.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

