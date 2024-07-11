Justice for missing children: Delhi HC ends 24-hour wait for investigations

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police to initiate investigations into cases of missing children immediately upon receiving a complaint, eliminating the previously customary 24-hour waiting period.

A division bench, comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma, emphasised that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MCWD) mandates prompt action in such cases. The bench highlighted that the first 24 hours are crucial for locating a missing child and that any delay could significantly hinder the chances of a positive outcome.

“There is no room for speculation that the child may return home within 24 hours,” the court stated, adding, “Immediate action is essential.”