LIVE: SC to hear batch of petitions on NEET-UG irregularities; Centre opposed to 're-test' demand

The Supreme Court will hear a clutch of petitions on the 'paper leaks' and irregularities in the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 on Thursday (July 11). The plea is being opposed by the Centre and the NTA, who claim that there is no indication of any 'mass malpractice' or a localised set of candidates benefitting from the abnormal NEET-UG 2024 results.

In his address to the Indian community in Austria, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India has given 'Buddha' to the world, not 'Yuddha' (war)." The statement comes after his visit to Moscow where he highlighted the importance of finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine war during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, PM Modi also described his first visit to Austria as "meaningful". He pointed out that after 41 years, an Indian Prime Minister has visited the country.

In the latest revelation in the Mumbai hit-and-run case, it has been found out that accused Mihir Shah shaved off his beard to hide his identity and avoid getting caught after banging a scooter with his BMW. The accident led to the death of the woman riding pillion. Taking cognisance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the guilty will not be spared. Mihir's father and Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah has been suspended from his post in the party