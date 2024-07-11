LIVE: SC to hear batch of petitions on NEET-UG irregularities; Centre opposed to 're-test' demand
From Supreme Court hearing on NEET-UG to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Austria, catch latest news updates from across the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Supreme Court will hear a clutch of petitions on the 'paper leaks' and irregularities in the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 on Thursday (July 11). The plea is being opposed by the Centre and the NTA, who claim that there is no indication of any 'mass malpractice' or a localised set of candidates benefitting from the abnormal NEET-UG 2024 results.
In his address to the Indian community in Austria, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India has given 'Buddha' to the world, not 'Yuddha' (war)." The statement comes after his visit to Moscow where he highlighted the importance of finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine war during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, PM Modi also described his first visit to Austria as "meaningful". He pointed out that after 41 years, an Indian Prime Minister has visited the country.
In the latest revelation in the Mumbai hit-and-run case, it has been found out that accused Mihir Shah shaved off his beard to hide his identity and avoid getting caught after banging a scooter with his BMW. The accident led to the death of the woman riding pillion. Taking cognisance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the guilty will not be spared. Mihir's father and Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah has been suspended from his post in the party
9:07 AM
Sharp drop in support for Biden among all Asian-American ethnic communities: Survey
There is a sharp 19-per cent decline in Indian Americans supporting incumbent President Joe Biden between the last election of 2020 and the 2024 election cycle, according to a bi-annual Asian American Voter Survey (AAVS), the longest-running survey of Asian-American voters released on Wednesday. Conducted by Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote), AAPI Data, Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC) and AARP, the survey reveals that 46 per cent of Indian Americans intend to vote for Biden this year as against 65 per cent in 2020. The alarming drop of 19 per cent is the largest among all the Asian-American ethnic communities.
9:03 AM
Foreign ministers of BIMSTEC nations converge in New Delhi; Jaishankar to host counterparts at summit
Thailand Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa arrived on Thursday at the Delhi Airport to attend the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Minister's Retreat. Foreign ministers and top officials from BIMSTEC nations, including Nepal's foreign secretary Sewa Lamsal, Bhutan's Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel, and Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister U Than Swe have also arrived in the national capital to attend the Retreat. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host his counterparts for the 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in New Delhi on July 11-12.
8:56 AM
PM Modi lands in Delhi after concluding two-nation visit to Russia and Austria
8:51 AM
"PM's speech was impressive": Indian diaspora in Austria expresses happiness over PM Modi's visit
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the community event in Vienna on Wednesday, the members of the Indian diaspora shared their profound happiness over the PM's speech. While speaking to ANI, a member of the Indian diaspora Shankar Reddy said, "The whole Indian community and the diaspora were so engaged, so active and so thrilled to welcome the Prime Minister... I'm so happy, and so engaged to see this, looking forward to seeing many goals."
8:48 AM
Accused Mihir Shah admits he was driving BMW car at time of accident: Police
Police have claimed that Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, has confessed that he was driving the car at the time of the crash which killed a woman and injured her husband. So far, the statements of 14 persons, including Mihir Shah's mother, sisters and friends, have been recorded, police added.
8:47 AM
It is beyond doubt that sanctity of NEET exam was compromised: SC bench
In its last hearing, the CJI-led three-judge SC bench observed, “The fact that the sanctity of exam has been compromised is beyond doubt. It is an admitted fact that there is a leak, and the nature of the leak is something that we are determining. If it is not extensive, then there is no cancellation. But before we order a retest, we must be conscious of the extent of the leak as we are dealing with 23 lakh students.”
First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 8:43 AM IST