K'taka HC halts probe against FM Nirmala Sitharaman in electoral bonds case

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on a petition by BJP leader Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is named as the fourth accused in the FIR

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

The Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed the investigation into an FIR registered against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others in the extortion case linked to the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on a petition by BJP leader Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is named as the fourth accused in the FIR.

The case registered by Bengaluru city police on September 28, followed a magistrate court's directive in response to a private complaint submitted by Adarsh R Iyer, co-president of the Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP) relating to the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme.

 

According to police, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against Sitharaman, ED officials, office-bearers of the BJP at state and national level, based on the order of a special court.


First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

