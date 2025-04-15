K'taka tops India Justice Report 2025 ranking on police, judiciary, prisons

Karnataka has once again secured the top position in the India Justice Report (IJR) 2025, which ranks states on the capacity of police, judiciary, prisons, and legal aid.
Andhra Pradesh rose to second place from fifth last year, while Telangana, ranked eleventh in 2019, retained its third position.
The IJR is a first-of-its-kind national periodic report that assesses the capacity of states to deliver justice.
Historically strong performers such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu have witnessed minor fluctuations but remain within the top five, according to the report.
In the mid-tier, states such as Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha have shown steady and gradual improvement.
Maharashtra has seen a significant decline from its earlier top position, while Gujarat and Punjab have exhibited inconsistent performances.
At the bottom tier, states such as Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal have largely maintained their positions with minor shifts. Notably, Uttar Pradesh has risen one rank from the bottom, switching places with West Bengal.
"Overall, these changes underscore the shifting dynamics of state performance, shaped by evolving governance, economic policies, and other influencing factors," the report said.
Among the smaller states, Sikkim has consistently retained the top position. Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura occupy the middle ranks, while Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Goa have seen a dip in their latest rankings to fifth, sixth, and seventh places, respectively.
The report noted a steady rise in investment aimed at strengthening the structural capacity of the justice delivery system across all key institutions assessed by the India Justice Report.
"Budget allocations have risen, with judiciary per capita expenditure improving, and gender diversity within the lower judiciary and police has shown an upward trend, as it has among legal aid secretaries and paralegal volunteers," it said.
Human resource capacity has improved in some states, with judicial vacancies reducing and forensic staffing receiving renewed attention. Infrastructure development has included a reduction in the deficit of court halls, and technology is being increasingly used to bridge key gaps.
Despite rising workloads, subordinate courts have improved case clearance rates. The number of urban police stations has increased, and prisons have seen targeted interventions such as expanded legal aid, video conferencing, and open prisons to aid decongestion and reform, the report added.