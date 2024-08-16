Business Standard
Varalakshmi Vratham 2024: Know all about this South Indian celebration

Varalakshmi Vratham is a key Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Varalakshmi, symbolising prosperity and good life. This year it will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Varalakshmi Vrat, one of the auspicious Hindu festivals, will be observed on August 16, 2024. On the last Friday of the Shravan month, devotees get together to observe it. This festival, which is very important in Hindu culture and tradition, is celebrated by performing a number of rituals and fasting. Devotees will offer prayers and offerings to Goddess Varalakshmi, also known as Lakshmi, who is a symbol of prosperity and grace. 
The name 'Varalakshmi' itself signifies her nature like 'Vara' meaning help or blessing, and 'Lakshmi' refers to the goddess of money. Because of her ability to grant wishes and bring prosperity, this particular form of the goddess is highly revered.
Varalakshmi Vratham 2024: Date and Time 

Varalakshmi Vratham 2024 will be marked on Friday, August 16. Given below are the elaborated ritual timings of this auspicious festival:
    • Leo Lagna Puja Muhurat: From 05:33 AM to 07:41 AM      
    • Scorpio Ascendant Puja Muhurat: From 12:01 PM to 02:15 PM      
    • Kumbar Ascendant Puja Muhurat: From 06:10 PM to 07:46 PM      

    • Taurus Ascendant Puja Muhurat: From August 16, 2024, 11:03 PM to August 17, 2024, 01:02 AM.

What is Varalakshmi Vrat?

Varalakshmi Vrat is an important religious festival that takes place on the last Friday of the Shravana month during the Shukla Paksha, when the moon is in its waxing phase. Because it occurs just before Shravana Purnima and Raksha Bandhan, its significance in the Hindu calendar is enhanced. 
The Vrat is encouraged for both men and women, despite the fact that married women traditionally observe it in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. The day is devoted to seeking various worldly pleasures and blessings, such as family members' and children's well-being and prosperity.

Varalakshmi Vratham: Importance

Because Lord Shiva narrated it to Goddess Parvati, Varalakshmi Vratham is regarded as a significant and powerful observance. When devotees observe Varalakshmi Vratham, they frequently feel contentment and relief from various afflictions. Harmony and tranquillity enter their homes and lives as a result of the practice.

Varalakshmi Vratham: Rituals

    • Get your day started by bathing in holy water.      
    • Use Gangajal to clean the house and perform the shuddhi of the puja area first before beginning the ritual.       
    • Make an altar and place a Goddess Lakshmi statue on it before beginning Lakshmi puja. 
    • Fresh clothing, jewellery, sindoor or kumkum, and a garland of red flowers should be added to the idol of Maa Lakshmi.       
    • Perform the Puja by lighting the incense sticks and diya, and then serve the fruits, sweets, and other traditional dishes.       
    • On this day, numerous devotees observe fasting and consume only Sattvik food.

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

