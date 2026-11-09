After Karnataka, Keralam puts ethanol content in petrol under scanner

The Keralam government has ordered tests on petrol samples from four districts following allegations in Karnataka that oil marketing companies (OMCs) were selling fuel with ethanol content exceeding the prescribed 20 per cent limit, The News Minute reported on Monday.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob has directed officials to collect samples from petrol outlets in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur. The samples will be tested at laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) in the respective districts. Officials have also said forensic laboratories are equipped to conduct the tests.

Jacob said the decision followed discussions with Chief Minister VD Satheesan. He added that Keralam had not received any complaints of excessive ethanol blending so far, but allegations emerging from Karnataka had prompted the state to conduct preventive checks. The minister warned of strict action if tests establish that petrol contains more than the permitted 20 per cent ethanol.

The inspections follow a controversy in Karnataka, where the state government alleged that petrol sold at several retail outlets contained ethanol above the prescribed E20 limit.

Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad said tests on 63 samples collected from seven districts found that nearly four out of five samples exceeded the 20 per cent limit. The highest ethanol content recorded was 31.2 per cent. The samples were collected from outlets selling fuel supplied by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Nayara Energy, Shell and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited.

According to The News Minute, the Karnataka government initially sent samples to the in-house laboratories of IOC and BPCL, but the reports did not disclose ethanol content. The state subsequently sent the samples to private NABL-accredited laboratories. Arshad said the exercise followed complaints from motorists about reduced mileage and frequent vehicle repairs.

Centre rejects Karnataka's findings

The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas rejected Karnataka's allegations, stating that tests conducted by public sector oil marketing companies did not support the findings.

In a statement on November 7, the ministry said all 893 E20 petrol samples tested across 27 states and Union Territories were within the prescribed ethanol content range of 19-21 per cent. Of these, 56 samples were from Karnataka, and all were found compliant with the Bureau of Indian Standards' IS 17021 specifications, recording ethanol content between 19 and 20 per cent, with an average of 19.3 per cent.

The ministry also questioned the sampling and testing methodology adopted by Karnataka during its October 2026 exercise. It said the certificates cited by the state did not specify the applicable standard test method, dilution procedure or reference material used to establish ethanol content. The ministry said these omissions made it difficult to independently validate the reported readings of 26-31 per cent against prescribed testing standards.

Under the existing procedure, six one-litre samples are to be collected, with two handed over to the dealer, two retained by the oil company or department, and two sent to a designated laboratory for testing. The ministry said the October exercise reportedly involved samples collected without the participation of OMC representatives. According to the ministry, the three public sector oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) , Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), which supply E20 petrol across the country, have sought complete sampling records and laboratory reports from the Karnataka government.

The central government has defended the ethanol-blended petrol programme, which allows blending of up to 20 per cent ethanol with petrol. It has cited the programme's potential to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, strengthen domestic agricultural value chains and improve energy security.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum Suresh Gopi has said states are free to test fuel but cautioned against politicising the issue. He maintained that the decision to permit E20 blending was based on scientific studies.