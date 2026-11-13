Karnataka at 70: Growing richer, spending more on social services

Karnataka accounted for roughly 5.57 per cent of India’s economy in 1960–61, but its share dropped to 4.57 per cent in 2025–26 estimates. In contrast, its per capita income climbed from 77 per cent of the national average to nearly 197 per cent. The divergence highlights how the state has grown more prosperous per person without a corresponding increase in its share of the national economy.
Karnataka’s debt-to-GSDP (gross state domestic product) ratio rose sharply in the early 2000s, climbing from 13.99 per cent in 1998–99 to 31 per cent in 2002–03. Even after the state enacted its Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, liabilities hovered above 30 per cent of GSDP the following year. Fiscal consolidation eventually took hold, pulling the ratio down to a low of 17.4 per cent by 2016–17 before the pandemic and its aftermath pushed borrowing back up.
The ratio stood at 24.18 per cent in 2024–25 and is budgeted at 24.91 per cent in 2025–26. While this indicates a clear rise from its mid-2010s lows, the current level remains well below the 31 per cent peak recorded in the early 2000s. Debt levels across both the Centre and the states swelled during 2020–21 and 2021–22 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and Karnataka was no exception. Crucially, the Reserve Bank of India did not classify Karnataka among the nation’s most debt-stressed states in its major post-pandemic fiscal risk study.
The composition of Karnataka’s public spending has shifted towards social services. Social expenditure rose from 36 per cent of revenue spending in 2013–14 to 39.8 per cent in 2024–25, and is budgeted to reach 47.2 per cent in 2025–26. Meanwhile, revenue expenditure’s overall share of the total budget has moderated from around 83 per cent to 76.1 per cent, leaving capital outlay to account for 16.6 per cent in the 2025–26 budget estimates. This marks a growing portion of revenue spending being channeled into social services, even as capital outlay accounts for a smaller slice of the overall budget. Importantly, “social expenditure” is a broad accounting bucket — encompassing education, health care and urban development alongside social welfare — and should not be interpreted as spending on direct welfare schemes alone.
The state’s debt-to-GSDP stands at 25 per cent, revenue expenditure is 82 per cent of total expenditure and capital outlay is 17 per cent of total expenditure. Against this fiscal backdrop, the state government recently approved an Rs 8-per-litre increase in milk prices and hikes in bus fares. Bus fares rose by an average of 23 per cent across state transport corporations and between 33 and 35 per cent for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation. The government cited farmer distress and rising transport costs to explain the revisions.