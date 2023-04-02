Karnataka Assembly elections: Finding balance in the juggling act

In this section

Southern Railway reports highest-ever revenue at Rs 6,345 cr in FY23

Samajwadi Party likely to take the fight to Raebareli and Amethi

Congress looted nearly Rs 5 trillion in 70 years of its rule: BJP

Why migrant undertrials struggle to furnish bail, access timely legal aid

Who will form the govt in Karnataka from among four chief contenders?

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Carry out relief work on priority in flood-hit areas: Karnataka CM Bommai

Who will form the govt in Karnataka from among four chief contenders?

With just over a month for elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, all parties are refining election strategies, promises, caste alliances, and issue-framing.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com