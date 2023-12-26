Karnataka detects 32 JN.1 cases, as active cases cross 4,100 nationally

Karnataka confirmed the detection of 32 cases of the JN.1 Covid sub-variant, as the state reported 92 fresh cases, taking its active case tally to 432. The state also reported three deaths.

Speaking to the media about the health situation in the state, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that there are 34 cases of the JN.1 variant of Covid, with the majority of cases reported in Bengaluru. “We are advising people to maintain physical distancing,” he added.

This follows the Health Ministry's confirmation that 63 cases of the JN.1 Covid-19 sub-variant had been detected in India until December 24.

On Tuesday, India reported three deaths and 116 fresh cases, bringing the number of active cases in the country to 4,170, according to data updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country has reported twenty-four deaths since December 18. Of these, Kerala has reported sixteen deaths, followed by Karnataka with six deaths, and Punjab and Rajasthan with one death each.

Kerala witnessed a drop in active cases on Tuesday, recording zero fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The state reported 232 discharges till Tuesday morning, reducing the state’s active case tally to 3,096. This is a decrease of 32 cases compared to the 3,128 active cases reported yesterday. Kerala still accounts for 74 per cent of the national active caseload.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu saw a minimal rise in fresh cases, with active caseloads reaching 168 and 139, respectively.

Several state governments have now issued advisories to local administrations to increase testing, in view of the upcoming festive season. The Himachal Pradesh State Health Department issued an advisory to the Chief Medical Officers in the state to test patients with Covid-like symptoms and take necessary precautions, officials said.

The Delhi government has advised people to wear masks and avoid gatherings amid the fresh rise in coronavirus infections and the upcoming New Year celebrations.

Fourteen states and union territories have reported zero Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.