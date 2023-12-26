Sensex (    %)
                        
India Inc seeks 3.9 mn jobs for frontline workers in H1 FY24: Report

Most of this demand was driven by the logistics and mobility sector, which accounted for over 50 per cent of the total demand

workers, jobs, skills, auto component, labour, employers, manufacturing, economy, demographic, workforce

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds, demand for frontline workers continues to remain strong in India, with 3.9 million jobs in the first half (H1) of the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), according to a report by workforce management platform BetterPlace.

Most of this demand was driven by the logistics and mobility sector, which accounted for over 50 per cent of the total demand, the report added.
This was followed by e-commerce, and Integrated Facility Management and Information Technology (IFM and IT), which accounted for 27 per cent and 13.7 per cent of the overall demand, respectively. Sectors contributing the least included banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) at 0.87 per cent, and retail and quick service restaurants (QSR) at 1.96 per cent.

“Our workforce trends indicate a gradual shift from traditional sectors to gig-sectors. Notably, sectors like IFM and IT, and Logistics and Mobility have undergone significant transformation; previously marked by high attrition, there is now a normalization with fewer individuals leaving their gig jobs due to increased earning potential,” said Pravin Agarwala, co-founder and Group CEO, BetterPlace.

IFM and IT experienced the most significant decline in attrition rates, plummeting by 20.9 per cent between H1FY23 and H1FY24. This was largely because the sector contributed to the third highest demand for frontline workers, offering higher salaries, leading to higher attrition among workers who were looking for better-paying opportunities in H1FY23.

Conversely, BFSI saw the highest attrition rate between H1FY23 and H1FY24, rising by 28 per cent, followed closely by Retail and QSR at 19.3 per cent.

Agarwala added that there has also been a surge in demand and salaries for manufacturing jobs.

According to the report, manufacturing saw the highest spike in salaries, increasing by 19.6 per cent from Rs 18,800 in H1FY23 to Rs 22,500 in H1FY24. This is largely a result of high growth in the manufacturing sector driven by government initiatives.

Meanwhile, IFM and IT recorded the highest decrease in salaries, experiencing a decline of 20.3 per cent between H1FY23 and H1FY24. The report attributed this to a “normalization phase” after salaries increased in H1FY23 due to higher demand.

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

