close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fresh snowfall in Kedarnath, police urges pilgrims to follow forecasts

Fresh snowfall hit Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Sunday with police appealing to pilgrims coming to visit the temple to plan their journeys in accordance with weather forecasts

Press Trust of India Rudraprayag (U'khand)
Kedarnath temple covered in a sheet of snow, in Kedarnath on Wednesday.

1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 3:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fresh snowfall hit Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Sunday with police appealing to pilgrims coming to visit the temple to plan their journeys in accordance with weather forecasts.

The police also advised the devotees to carry umbrellas, raincoats and essential medicines.

Superintendent of Police (Rudraprayag) Vishakha Ashok Bhadane released a clip from Kedarnath that showed snow falling over the Himalayan temple.

In the video, Bhadane urged the devotees to proceed on their journeys only after taking weather updates and urged them to carry umbrellas, raincoats and essential medicines.

Kedarnath and Badrinath have received frequent snow in May in what is an unusual weather phenomenon.

However, the snowfall has failed to deter the pilgrims from visiting the revered shrines.

Also Read

First puja performed in name of PM Modi as doors open for Kedarnath Temple

Take weather update before visiting Kedarnath Temple: Authorities

Advisory for Kedarnath Dham yatra pilgrims in view of rain, snowfall alert

Kedarnath in upper Garhwal Himalayas to open for devotees on April 25

Chardham yatra halted at Srinagar due to bad weather at Kedarnath

Indian Navy successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

Cyclone Mocha: Disaster Management personnel on high alert in Bengal

Govt aims at bringing Rs 20,000 cr investment, says Himachal CM Sukhu

Multipolar world is feasible only by a multipolar Asia: EAM Jaishankar

2020 Delhi riots case: Court pulls up SI for incomplete investigation

The two temples have received more than four lakh pilgrims in less than a month since the beginning of the Char Dham Yatra.

Kedarnath opened for devotees on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kedarnath weather forecasts

First Published: May 14 2023 | 3:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Shriram Life Insurance net rises over 50-fold to Rs 156 cr in FY23

Shriram Life Insurance
3 min read

Multipolar world is feasible only by a multipolar Asia: EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, EAM S Jaishankar
3 min read

Contract player VMI to sell directly via Skyball; invest Rs 100 cr in 3 yrs

investment deals
2 min read

Modi wave is over...: Sanjay Raut after Congress' win in Karnataka polls

Sanjay Raut
3 min read

Aaditya Thackeray meets AAP national convenor Kejriwal in national capital

Aaditya Thackeray, Kejriwal
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Sameer Wankhede
2 min read

Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Mocha warning: Overheated Bay of Bengal fuelling a climate crisis

Cyclone Mocha
4 min read

Cyclone Mocha to make landfall along Myanmar-Bangladesh coast today: IMD

Mocha, Cyclone mocha
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon