Fresh snowfall in Kedarnath, police urges pilgrims to follow forecasts

Fresh snowfall hit Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Sunday with police appealing to pilgrims coming to visit the temple to plan their journeys in accordance with weather forecasts.
The police also advised the devotees to carry umbrellas, raincoats and essential medicines.
Superintendent of Police (Rudraprayag) Vishakha Ashok Bhadane released a clip from Kedarnath that showed snow falling over the Himalayan temple.
In the video, Bhadane urged the devotees to proceed on their journeys only after taking weather updates and urged them to carry umbrellas, raincoats and essential medicines.
Kedarnath and Badrinath have received frequent snow in May in what is an unusual weather phenomenon.
However, the snowfall has failed to deter the pilgrims from visiting the revered shrines.
The two temples have received more than four lakh pilgrims in less than a month since the beginning of the Char Dham Yatra.
Kedarnath opened for devotees on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27.
