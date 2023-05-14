close

Police should be prepared to deal with unexpected situations: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said police need to be better prepared to ensure security of the public when dealing with dangerous situations, as sometimes unexpected incidents may happen

Press Trust of India Thrissur(Kerala)
Pinarayi Vijayan

Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said police need to be better prepared to ensure security of the public when dealing with dangerous situations, as sometimes unexpected incidents may happen -- in an apparent reference to the recent killing of a young doctor at a taluk hospital in the state despite the presence of officers there.

Dr Vandana Das was stabbed several times at Kottarakara taluk hospital in Kollam district by a G Sandeep, a school teacher who was brought there for treatment by the police in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. She succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.

Vijayan said that police often work in dangerous situations and their priority is always to ensure public safety and security.

"However, some unexpected situations arise and therefore they need to be better prepared to deal with the same," he said in his speech after inaugurating the new building of the Thrissur Rural District Police Headquarters at Irinjalakuda here.

Vijayan also said there has been an increase in cyber crimes and while the police is dealing with such cases effectively, more needs to be done as a "soft corner" approach has been seen sometimes in such matters.

The CM also said there were those in the force who thought they could continue in it no matter whether they worked properly or not, and this thinking has been addressed by taking action, including removal of many such officers.

He said that Kerala Police was doing excellent work, investigating and solving cases as well as maintaining law and order in the state, and they do so independently without any interference.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Police

First Published: May 14 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

