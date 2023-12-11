Sensex (0.07%)
69873.28 + 47.68
Nifty (0.05%)
20979.65 + 10.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.71%)
6746.25 + 47.35
Nifty Midcap (0.45%)
44600.45 + 200.25
Nifty Bank (0.21%)
47363.55 + 101.55
Heatmap

Karnataka govt asks beer makers to stop operations in third-shift

A letter citing a shortage of excise staff in the entire Mysuru district was sent to United Breweries, AB InBev, Carlsberg and B9 Beverages (Bira)

Beer

Beer (Representational image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 1:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pointing to a shortage of excise officials and staff, the Karnataka government has asked top beer makers to stop third shift operations (10 pm to 6 am) at their breweries in Mysuru, according to a report by Deccan Herald (DH).

The excise department has withdrawn permission to operate a third shift in four breweries in Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's native. A letter citing a shortage of excise staff in the entire Mysuru district was sent to United Breweries, AB InBev, Carlsberg and B9 Beverages (Bira). Breweries had been permitted to operate third shifts as recently as September and October.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

An official from a top beer company was quoted as saying by DH that the state government should reconsider the decision of cancelling the third shift operation as the decision will negatively affect Karnataka's beer industry, imperil employment, and lead to a shortage of beer around Christmas and New Year, which is the peak beer season.

The official added that this move could also push retailers and consumers towards stronger alcoholic beverages. In some quarters, the development is being seen as a part of the government's initiative to drive sales of Indian-made Liquor (IML), such as rum and whisky.

The excise revenue target is Rs 36,000 crore in the current fiscal. The government earned up to Rs 22,157.25 crore between April and November. Much of the revenue came from IML at Rs 17,864 crore against Rs 3,517 crore from beer.

The state government bagged Rs 29,920 crore as excise revenue, which included Rs 24,663 crore from IML and Rs 4,460 crore from beer.in the financial year 2022-23.

Karnataka is among India's biggest beer markets. The state consumes around 3.8 hectolitres of beer annually, which is roughly 11 per cent of the national volume.

Also Read

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

As competition intensifies, UB attempts market expansion in premium segment

Higher taxes on beer in Maharashtra impacts consumption of beverage

Alcohol association welcomes Manipur's move to lift prohibition on liquor

Accenture to transform beer company Bira91's technology platform

Resounding declaration of hope, unity: PM hails SC verdict on Article 370

Indian army reaches Hanoi for joint military exercise 'Vinbax-2023'

SC recommends setting up commission to probe human rights violations in J&K

I-T dept raids ex-IFA secretary's premises over financial irregularities

SC verdict on Article 370 unfortunate but we have to accept it: Azad

Topics : Karnataka Beer Carlsberg Congress Siddaramaiah BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon