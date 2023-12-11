Sensex (0.01%)
69831.12 + 5.52
Nifty (0.04%)
20978.05 + 8.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.73%)
6747.50 + 48.60
Nifty Midcap (0.44%)
44593.95 + 193.75
Nifty Bank (0.13%)
47325.40 + 63.40
Heatmap

SC verdict on Article 370 unfortunate but we have to accept it: Azad

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the people of the region are not happy with the verdict delivered by a five-judge bench of the apex court

Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the release of party's Manifesto for Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections 2019, in Chandigarh, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (PTI Photo) (

Ghulam Nabi Azad (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 12:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday termed the Supreme Court's verdict on pleas challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution "sad and unfortunate", but said "we have to accept it".
"It (the court verdict) is sad and unfortunate," Azad told reporters here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the people of the region are not happy with the verdict delivered by a five-judge bench of the apex court.
"But we have to accept it (the verdict)," he added.
The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections to the Assembly by September 30 next year.
The apex court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

Article 370: What is it, why was it abrogated and who's challenging it now?

LIVE: SC verdict on abrogation of Article 370 is historic, says PM Modi

Article 370 abrogation: Hearing of petitions to begin from August 2

Azad welcomes SC decision to hear plea challenging abrogation of Art 370

Disappointed, struggle will continue: Abdullah on SC verdict on Article 370

Will ensure farmers don't face losses due to onion export ban: CM Shinde

Meet Vishnu Deo Sai, the newly elected chief minister of Chhattisgarh

India to take quantum jump in current period: PM at Viksit Bharat launch

Must raise voices against injustice against Palestinians: Priyanka Gandhi

Topics : Ghulam Nabi Azad Article 370 Supreme Court Law

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon