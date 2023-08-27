Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Karnataka govt sets panel to probe Covid irregularities during BJP rule

Issuing an order to this effect on Friday, the government said it expected the commission led by Justice John Michael D'Cunha to submit the report in three months

Siddaramaiah

The government order said it has taken a serious note of serious charges made by the Public Accounts Committee in its report in July-August regarding the procurement of medicines, equipment and oxygen mismanagement that led the deaths of people

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 10:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka government has set up an inquiry commission headed by a retired High Court judge to probe into the procurement of medicines, equipment and the alleged irregularities in oxygen supply during the Covid-19 pandemic when the BJP was in power.
Issuing an order to this effect on Friday, the government said it expected the commission led by Justice John Michael D'Cunha to submit the report in three months.

The government order said it has taken a serious note of serious charges made by the Public Accounts Committee in its report in July-August regarding the procurement of medicines, equipment and oxygen mismanagement that led the deaths of people.

The order further said the departments concerned will have to provide the documents required for the investigation and all necessary facilities including staff, space, stationery, vehicle and equipment needed to operate an office.

The ruling Congress has been alleging large scale irregularities in the Covid management during the previous BJP rule in the state. It had promised to conduct a fair inquiry into the irregularities if voted to power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Cheap diabetes drug could cut risk of developing long coronavirus: Study

India logs 5,335 new Covid cases in 24 hours, highest in 195 days

Centre tells states to conduct Covid mock drills in hospitals as cases rise

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

Will probe all scams, irregularities during BJP regime, says Karnataka CM

Stronger ties with India can help US declare freedom from China: Ramaswamy

Madurai train fire: Southern Railway safety commissioner to conduct inquiry

Mumbai roads will be free of potholes in two-and-a-half years: CM Shinde

Isro scientists proved man is storehouse of infinite energy: CM Dhami

PM Modi to address 104th episode of monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'

Topics : Coronavirus Karnataka government BJP Congress

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon