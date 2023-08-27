Confirmation

Isro scientists proved man is storehouse of infinite energy: CM Dhami

The Chief Minister urged all the scientific institutions to make a plan to acquaint our budding students with the functioning of their institutions

JUNE 5, 2022** Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami at the Disaster Control Room at the State Secretariat, to monitor the situation after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep gorge in Uttarkashi district of the state, in Dehradun. A

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 7:34 AM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that the scientists associated with Mission Chandrayaan 3 have proved that man is a storehouse of infinite energy and has infinite capabilities.
The Chief Minister was speaking after felicitating scientists from various scientific and technical institutions located in Dehradun and Mussoorie at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing. He also planted saplings in the institute.
The Chief Minister said that due to the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the untiring efforts of our scientists, India has made its mark in the world. He called Prime Minister Modi the creator of modern India.
The Chief Minister urged all the scientific institutions to make a plan to acquaint our budding students with the functioning of their institutions. With this, the future leaders of our country will be able to face the challenges of the country and the state, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ISRO Narendra Modi Uttarakhand Chandrayaan-3

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 7:34 AM IST

