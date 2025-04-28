Monday, April 28, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Karnataka HC stays GST demand of over Rs 50 cr against Mad Over Donuts

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

The Karnataka High Court (HC) on Friday temporarily stayed a GST demand of over Rs 50 crore against the donut outlet 'Mad Over Donuts' in the classification dispute regarding the Goods and Services Tax (GST) treatment of donuts, cakes, and other bakery products.
 
Justice SR Krishna Kumar heard the case raising the question whether these products should be classified under restaurant services, attracting a concessional 5 per cent GST rate, or as bakery goods, which might attract a different tax treatment. A copy of the order was uploaded on Monday.
 
Himesh Foods (Mad Over Donuts), represented by advocate Abhishek A Rastogi, told the court that the supply of food products like donuts and cakes constitutes a composite supply of services, as defined under the CGST Act. They said that the provision of food at restaurants, eateries, canteens, and messes — whether consumed on-premises or taken away — falls under the category of restaurant services, which are taxed at a lower GST rate of 5 per cent.
 
 
They also referred to a recent interim order of the Bombay High Court, which sided with their argument, saying that such supplies could be considered services under GST law.
 
Taking note of the argument, the Karnataka High Court said that since there was a prior undertaking by the tax authorities before the Bombay High Court, assuring that no coercive action would be taken while the classification issue was under consideration, the same should be applicable here as well.

The court emphasised the importance of judicial consistency and agreed that no precipitative or coercive measures could be pursued by Karnataka’s GST authorities during the pendency of the case.
 
The next date of hearing is now on June 6.
 
"....in the light of the undertaking given by the respondents (tax authorities) in relation to the very same petitioner (Mad Over Donuts) before the Bombay High Court, respondents are directed not to take any precipitative/coercive steps till the next date of hearing," the order said.
 
Sandeep Sehgal, partner of tax firm AKM Global, said, “The company (Mad Over Donuts) pointed out that the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in Mumbai had already issued a consolidated notice covering similar tax issues across multiple states, including Karnataka. Despite this, the Karnataka State GST authorities attempted to raise a separate demand. The court's decision to grant relief to Mad Over Donuts highlights the importance of businesses monitoring overlapping tax actions and taking prompt steps when faced with duplicate proceedings."
 

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

