Amid unseasonal rain, Chandigarh administration calls for dengue alert

"All residents of Chandigarh are advised to follow the precautionary measures to protect themselves from the diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria," it added

IANS Chandigarh
Chikungunya, dengue, malaria sting New Delhi; over 1,700 people affected

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Amid the unseasonal onset of the rainy season, the health department of the Chandigarh administration has sounded an alert and called for action to minimise illness and deaths from dengue.

Due to frequent rainfall in May, water collection and stagnation has been occurring in manmade and natural sources in and around the residential areas of Chandigarh, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This can lead to breeding of mosquitoes causing vector-borne diseases, especially the dengue.

"All residents of Chandigarh are advised to follow the precautionary measures to protect themselves from the diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria," it added.

The administration has set up free dengue testing facilities at the PGIMER's Department of Virology, Government Medical College and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, among other places.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : dengue in India Chandigarh Rainfall

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

