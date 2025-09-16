Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Karnataka weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, heavy rainfall predicted

Karnataka weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, heavy rainfall predicted

Karnataka may witness moderate to heavy rain with strong winds and thundershowers across districts today and tomorrow

Bengaluru Rain, Bengaluru Rains, waterlogging, Bengaluru Flood

Bengaluru: Vehicles move through a waterlogged road after heavy rains, in Bengaluru (File photo: PTI)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundershowers across most north Karnataka districts on Tuesday and Wednesday, issuing a yellow alert for the two-day period. Several areas have also been placed under a heavy rain alert.
 
KSNDMC's weather update
 
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) also shared a seven-day weather update on X, stating, “Scattered to widespread moderate rain and isolated heavy rain with thundershowers and strong winds are likely to occur in the north interior districts of the state till September 18. Rainfall activity is likely to decrease in the remaining days.”
 
Humidity levels are expected to hover around 91 per cent, making the atmosphere feel particularly damp, especially after rainfall. The weather department also warned that heavy rainfall could cause temporary power outages and trigger traffic congestion at several junctions.
 
 
The IMD further predicted rainfall in some regions of Karnataka on Tuesday, with minimum and maximum temperatures ranging around 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Also Read

Accident, road accident

8 killed, 22 injured after truck rams into Ganesh procession in Karnataka

cinema hall. theatre

Karnataka govt drafts rules to cap movie ticket prices at ₹200 statewide

World bank

WB approves $212.64 mn project to support coastal communities in TN, K'taka

GCC, Global capability center

Bengaluru hosts half of India's mid-market GCCs, says Zinnov-KDEM report

Supreme Court, SC

President, Guv bound by advice of council of ministers: Karnataka to SC

 
Houses damaged in Raichur
 
Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning struck many parts of Raichur district during the night between Sunday and Monday, damaging at least three houses, Deccan Herald reported. The link road to several villages was submerged after a bridge near Hutti Gold Mines in Lingsugur taluk, Raichur district, was flooded, cutting off access.
 
Southwest monsoon withdrawal begins early in Rajasthan
 
The IMD stated that the southwest monsoon began withdrawing from parts of west Rajasthan on September 14, three days ahead of its schedule. The monsoon typically starts its retreat from western Rajasthan around mid-September and completes by October, signalling the transition to the post-monsoon season. The southwest monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September.

More From This Section

Ministry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry

LIVE news updates: Delhi to clear Rs 140 crore pending EV subsidy dues after High Court criticism

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20

Rly ticket booking only via Aadhaar for 15 mins upon opening from Oct

gavel law cases

BMW crash: Delhi court sends woman accused to two-day judicial custody

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

News highlights: BMC asks citizens to avoid coastal, low-lying areas

Pralhad Joshi

India to launch precise timekeeping project with Isro, NPL across 5 sites

Topics : Karnataka Indian monsoon Thunderstorms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon