Kejriwal trying to divert attention from scam with theatrics: Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP said AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was trying to divert attention from scams of his government by indulging in theatrics and is probably scared that he may end up in jail like his deputy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, AAP national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 9:25 PM IST
Delhi BJP on Saturday said AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was trying to divert attention from "scams" of his government by indulging in "theatrics" and is probably scared that he may end up in jail like his deputy, Manish Sisodia.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Chief Minister, who has been asked to appear before the CBI in connection with an alleged liquor scam, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the probe agencies were trying to frame him by torturing and threatening accused and witnesses in the excise case.

"Kejriwal is speaking the language of gangsters like Atiq and indulging in theatrics to divert attention from scams of his government. He is also trying to avoid the questions of the investigating agencies by giving arguments," alleged Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

The secrets of the Kejriwal government's liquor scam and Jal Board "loot" are being exposed, the whole Aam Aadmi Party is flickering like a lamp about to go out, Sachdeva said.

"This morning we all heard gangster Atiq Ahmed asking the police to first bring the phone on which he spoke, and then he will tell who he spoke to. On the same lines, this afternoon Arvind Kejriwal said first bring the scammed 100 crore rupees and then he will accept whether the scam happened or not," said Sachdeva.

Kejriwal had earlier said that the probe agencies claimed a graft of Rs 100 crore in the alleged liquor scam but failed to produce a single penny or any other evidence of it.

Sachdeva said the AAP spokespersons are comparing Kejriwal with Lord Krishna and trying to portray him as a nationalist.

But the people of the country have not forgotten Kejriwal's questioning the valour of the Indian army and his suggestion to build a hospital instead of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"Why did they withdraw the liquor policy after the CBI probe was recommended? Why was Rs 144 crore waived under the policy to benefit liquor mafia? He should also answer if the policy was changed in a meeting at his residence," Sachdeva asked Kejriwal, and said 100 letters will be sent to him every day till he gives his response.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma said, "He should give us time to meet. I will prove corruption with all the proof. Will Kejriwal quit politics if the corruption charges are proved?"

Verma said that Kejriwal is scared because perhaps he has realised it's now his turn to go to jail.

He also alleged that Kejriwal did not keep a single department with him, nor signed any file, apparently suggesting that he knew about the alleged corruption.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | Manish Sisodia | BJP | CBI

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 9:25 PM IST

