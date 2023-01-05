Manish Sisodia defamation case: Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings

The on Thursday stayed the trial court proceedings against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Hans Raj Hans in a filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister .

Sisodia had filed a case against several leaders in 2019 for alleging corruption in the construction of classrooms in Delhi's government schools in a press conference.

"The accused persons were issued summons by a court on November 28, 2019, in the case," the court noted.

The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Thursday after going through the details of the hearing in the matter decided to stay the proceedings going before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Rouse Avenue Court. The court also sought a response from on the plea moved by the leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Hans Raj Hans

Senior Advocate Kirti Uppal and Advocate Pavan Narang appeared for the leaders.

Recently the trial court dismissed an application filed by BJP leaders seeking discharge against serving notice of accusation in the .

Deputy CM had filed a against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, MP Hans Raj Hans, MP Pravesh Verma, MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLA Vijender Gupta and BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana in 2019 for making false allegations regarding his (Manish Sisodia) involvement in corruption of Rs 2,000 crore in the building of classrooms of Delhi government schools.

Sisodia in the defamation case stated that all the allegations made by these BJP leaders jointly and severally were false, defamatory and derogatory, intending to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.

