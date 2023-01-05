Manish Sisodia defamation case: Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings

-
ALSO READ
Telangana: KCR's daughter to file defamation suit against BJP leaders
Gujarat asking for change, Sisodia to soon take out march here: Kejriwal
CBI raids Manish Sisodia's house; 'We welcome them', says CM Kejriwal
AAP says Sisodia will be arrested, Kejriwal compares him with Bhagat Singh
Sambit Patra's office should be sealed as he is BJP spokesperson: Sisodia
-
The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed the trial court proceedings against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Hans Raj Hans in a defamation case filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Sisodia had filed a case against several BJP leaders in 2019 for alleging corruption in the construction of classrooms in Delhi's government schools in a press conference.
"The accused persons were issued summons by a court on November 28, 2019, in the case," the court noted.
The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Thursday after going through the details of the hearing in the matter decided to stay the proceedings going before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Rouse Avenue Court. The court also sought a response from Manish Sisodia on the plea moved by the BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Hans Raj Hans
Senior Advocate Kirti Uppal and Advocate Pavan Narang appeared for the BJP leaders.
Recently the trial court dismissed an application filed by BJP leaders seeking discharge against serving notice of accusation in the defamation case.
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had filed a defamation case against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, MP Hans Raj Hans, MP Pravesh Verma, MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLA Vijender Gupta and BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana in 2019 for making false allegations regarding his (Manish Sisodia) involvement in corruption of Rs 2,000 crore in the building of classrooms of Delhi government schools.
Sisodia in the defamation case stated that all the allegations made by these BJP leaders jointly and severally were false, defamatory and derogatory, intending to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 13:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU