Kerala govt distributes land title deeds to 67,069 landless people

The Kerala government on Sunday distributed land title deeds to 67,069 landless people as part of a scheme that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said is aimed at ending landlessness in the state.
He urged everyone to stand together for equitable socio-economic development.
"Extremely happy to have distributed land titles to 67,069 landless people in Kerala as part of the LDF government's 100-day Action Programme. With 2.99 lakh titles distributed in 7 years, we're making giant strides towards the goal of ending landlessness in Kerala," Vijayan said in a tweet.
In a Facebook post, the Left leader said that this government had in its first year handed over 54,535 title deeds.
Also Read
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls on Centre to set up AIIMS in Kozhikode
Vijayan meets envoys of UAE, Vietnam at Kerala House in Delhi
Vijayan to go slow on case against 7 Oppn MLAs for Assembly fiasco: Rpt
Kerala CM Vijayan, team spent Rs 43 lakh on London visit, reveals RTI
Doctor stabbed to death in Kerala's Kollam district allegedly by patient
Navies of India, Indonesia begins 6-day exercise to expand bilateral ties
You inspire us, show true meaning of selfless love: Rahul on Morther's Day
Maharashtra sees 75 new Covid cases, active case load stands at 864
School jobs scam: CBI visits Bengal board of secondary education office
SC trashes appeal of former ISRO scientist against dismissal from service
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)