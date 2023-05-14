Kerala govt distributes land title deeds to 67,069 landless people

The Kerala government on Sunday distributed land title deeds to 67,069 landless people as part of a scheme that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said is aimed at ending landlessness in the state.

He urged everyone to stand together for equitable socio-economic development.

"Extremely happy to have distributed land titles to 67,069 landless people in Kerala as part of the LDF government's 100-day Action Programme. With 2.99 lakh titles distributed in 7 years, we're making giant strides towards the goal of ending landlessness in Kerala," Vijayan said in a tweet.

In a Facebook post, the Left leader said that this government had in its first year handed over 54,535 title deeds.

