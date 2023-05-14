close

Kerala govt distributes land title deeds to 67,069 landless people

The Kerala government on Sunday distributed land title deeds to 67,069 landless people as part of a scheme that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said is aimed at ending landlessness in the state.

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan

1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
The Kerala government on Sunday distributed land title deeds to 67,069 landless people as part of a scheme that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said is aimed at ending landlessness in the state.

He urged everyone to stand together for equitable socio-economic development.

"Extremely happy to have distributed land titles to 67,069 landless people in Kerala as part of the LDF government's 100-day Action Programme. With 2.99 lakh titles distributed in 7 years, we're making giant strides towards the goal of ending landlessness in Kerala," Vijayan said in a tweet.

In a Facebook post, the Left leader said that this government had in its first year handed over 54,535 title deeds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala

First Published: May 14 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

