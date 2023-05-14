close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

School jobs scam: CBI visits Bengal board of secondary education office

As part of the ongoing court-monitored investigations into irregularities in secondary school job recruitments by central agencies, CBI visited the headquarters of WBBSE

Press Trust of India Kolkata
68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As part of the ongoing court-monitored investigations into the irregularities in secondary school job recruitments by central agencies, CBI on Sunday visited the headquarters of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

A senior WBBSE told PTI that a CBI officer visited Nivedita Bhavan, the headquarters of the board, at Salt Lake township in the afternoon and went through some documents.

"Our staff extended all cooperation to them. It was not that a CBI team raided our office. One CBI officer came, apparently as part of the ongoing probe, and went through some papers after unlocking a few rooms. He then left," the official said.

He said WBBSE stood for transparency in the system.

"Investigations are continuing and if there has been any irregularity in the past, the board will do whatever is asked by agencies to correct them. We have nothing else to comment on this," he said.

Several people were arrested by CBI and ED in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in government-sponsored and aided schools.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

Legal crisis erupts in Bengal over slander campaign against HC judge

RERA becomes functional in Bengal, 18 months after SC order: Top official

Will RBI devise rules to regulate public sector banks amid rising scams

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe

Councillor Pawan Sehrawat returns to AAP, big blow to BJP in Delhi: Pathak

Coastal Road in Mumbai to be named after Sambhaji Maharaj, says CM Shinde

Himachal CM announces three police stations along national highway

SC to hear plea for action against VP, Rijiju over remarks on judiciary

58,685 challans issued during traffic campaign in Noida, 1K vehicles seized

Former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, ex- School Service Commission (SSC) chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya, former SSC advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha and ex-WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly are among those arrested in connection with the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : West Bengal Scams

First Published: May 14 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Himachal CM announces three police stations along national highway

A Himachal Pradesh roadways bus amidst the snow clad mountains at Rohtang Pass, in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

SC to hear plea for action against VP, Rijiju over remarks on judiciary

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
3 min read

Karnataka election outcome defeat for PM Modi: CPI(M)'s Manik Sarkar

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

58,685 challans issued during traffic campaign in Noida, 1K vehicles seized

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam as the main carriageway of flyover at Hero Honda Chowk from Jaipur to Delhi side on NH-48 is closed for span load testing, in Gurugram (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Vokkaliga seers back Shivakumar candidature for Karnataka chief minister

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Sameer Wankhede
2 min read

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Mocha warning: Overheated Bay of Bengal fuelling a climate crisis

Cyclone Mocha
4 min read

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed new CBI director for 2 years

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon