close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maharashtra sees 75 new Covid cases, active case load stands at 864

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 75 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 81,68,403, the state health department said.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 75 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 81,68,403, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained unchanged at 1,48,542 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra is now left with 864 active cases.

A day earlier, the state recorded 111 cases.

At 46, Mumbai circle reported the highest number of fresh cases on Sunday, followed by eight in Akola circle, seven in Pune circle, six in Kolhapur, five in Nagpur and one each in Nashik, Aurangabad and Latur, a health department report said.

Mumbai city saw 18 fresh cases but zero COVID-19 fatality, which raised the tally of infections to 11,62,598 and the death toll remained unchanged at 19,769.

Also Read

SC faults Maha governor and speaker, but won't restore Thackeray govt

Maharashtra govt suspends bus services to Karnataka amid border row

Maharashtra Board 12th Math Exam Paper Leak: Case against four registered

India reports 157 new coronavirus cases; active tally increases to 1,862

India reports 95 new coronavirus cases; active tally rises to 1,921

School jobs scam: CBI visits Bengal board of secondary education office

Councillor Pawan Sehrawat returns to AAP, big blow to BJP in Delhi: Pathak

Coastal Road in Mumbai to be named after Sambhaji Maharaj, says CM Shinde

Himachal CM announces three police stations along national highway

SC to hear plea for action against VP, Rijiju over remarks on judiciary

Since January 1 this year, 112 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Maharashtra and 75 per cent of the deceased were above 60 years of age. While 85 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 14 per cent did not have any comorbidity, the report said.

The cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 80,18,997 after 178 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent.

A total of 6,065 tests 4,089 at government laboratories, 1,943 at private labs and 33 tests by self-testing kits were conducted in the last 24 hours in the state, taking the number of samples examined so far to 8,70,95,104, the health department said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,68,403; fresh cases 75; death toll 1,48,542; recoveries 80,18,997; active cases 864, and total tests 8,70,95,104.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Maharashtra

First Published: May 14 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Himachal CM announces three police stations along national highway

A Himachal Pradesh roadways bus amidst the snow clad mountains at Rohtang Pass, in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

SC to hear plea for action against VP, Rijiju over remarks on judiciary

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
3 min read

Karnataka election outcome defeat for PM Modi: CPI(M)'s Manik Sarkar

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

58,685 challans issued during traffic campaign in Noida, 1K vehicles seized

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam as the main carriageway of flyover at Hero Honda Chowk from Jaipur to Delhi side on NH-48 is closed for span load testing, in Gurugram (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Vokkaliga seers back Shivakumar candidature for Karnataka chief minister

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Sameer Wankhede
2 min read

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Mocha warning: Overheated Bay of Bengal fuelling a climate crisis

Cyclone Mocha
4 min read

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed new CBI director for 2 years

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon