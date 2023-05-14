close

You inspire us, show true meaning of selfless love: Rahul on Morther's Day

On the occasion of 'Mother's Day', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished all the mothers for showing the meaning of selfless love

ANI General News
Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
On the occasion of 'Mother's Day', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished all the mothers for showing the meaning of selfless love.

The Congress leader posted a picture of him along with his mother and Rai Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi on Facebook.

"Happy Mother's Day to all Mothers! You inspire us and show us the true meaning of selfless love," he said in his post.

 

Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May month every year.

The occasion celebrates the 'mother' and her contribution and bonding in society.

First Published: May 14 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

