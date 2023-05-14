You inspire us, show true meaning of selfless love: Rahul on Morther's Day

On the occasion of 'Mother's Day', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished all the mothers for showing the meaning of selfless love.
The Congress leader posted a picture of him along with his mother and Rai Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi on Facebook.
"Happy Mother's Day to all Mothers! You inspire us and show us the true meaning of selfless love," he said in his post.
Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May month every year.
The occasion celebrates the 'mother' and her contribution and bonding in society.
Also Read
Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far
Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow
Rahul Gandhi to appeal against his conviction today; all you need to know
Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification
Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction
Maharashtra sees 75 new Covid cases, active case load stands at 864
School jobs scam: CBI visits Bengal board of secondary education office
SC trashes appeal of former ISRO scientist against dismissal from service
Councillor Pawan Sehrawat returns to AAP, big blow to BJP in Delhi: Pathak
Coastal Road in Mumbai to be named after Sambhaji Maharaj, says CM Shinde
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)