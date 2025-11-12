Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Kovalam beach near Chennai earns Blue Flag certification for fifth year

Kovalam beach near Chennai earns Blue Flag certification for fifth year

In a social media post on Tuesday night, State Minister for Finance and Environmental Climate Change, Thangam Thennarasu expressed pride in the achievement

Palolem beach

Supriya Sahu said the state government has selected 10 other beaches in Tamil Nadu to pursue global certification (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The famous Kovalam beach, one of the popular tourist spots near Chennai, has secured the prestigious International Blue Flag Certification for the fifth consecutive year 2025-26.

In a social media post on Tuesday night, State Minister for Finance and Environmental Climate Change, Thangam Thennarasu expressed pride in the achievement and highlighted the commitment of the state government and the local community in maintaining the beach's global eco-standards.

He also congratulated the Chengalpattu district administration and the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests.

Building on this success, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Supriya Sahu said the state government has selected 10 other beaches in Tamil Nadu to pursue global certification.

 

These include four beaches in Chennai, two in Cuddalore, and one each in Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, and Tuticorin.

She noted that Kovalam's recognition is the fruit of years of dedicated work to make it a clean, safe, inclusive and sustainable beach.

"Thanks to the strong commitment of the government and collaboration with the local community," Sahu wrote in her social media account.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

