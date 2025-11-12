LIVE news updates: US Supreme Court extends order blocking full SNAP payments
BS Web Team New Delhi
The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday extended an order blocking full SNAP payments, amid signals that the government shutdown could soon end and food aid payments resume.
The order keeps in place at least for a few more days a chaotic situation. People who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to feed their families in some states have received their full monthly allocations, while others have received nothing.
The Senate has approved a bill to end the shutdown and the House of Representatives could vote on it as early as Wednesday. Reopening the government would restart the program that helps 42 million Americans buy groceries, but it's not clear how quickly full payments would resume. Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning and will continue his recovery at home, the family said. The 89-year-old actor was discharged from the hospital days after he was admitted there for some tests, which were not disclosed by the family and hospital authorities. In a statement, the family urged for "privacy" and "respect".
An ambulance was seen leaving the hospital for Dharmendra's elder son Sunny Deol's residence in suburban Juhu. On Tuesday, several media outlets reported about Dharmendra's death but the family refuted it and urged for privacy.
The media seems to be in over-drive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery, daughter Esha wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.
11:44 AM
Woman, 2 children die after 'consuming' pesticides in Bihar
Three members of a family, including two children, died after they allegedly consumed pesticides in Bihar's Buxar district, police said on Wednesday. A one-year-old boy, who was also allegedly fed pesticides, was taken to the Buxar Sadar Hospital but referred to Patna for advanced treatment as his condition deteriorated, a senior officer said.
11:39 AM
Shiv Sena will stand firmly behind grassroots workers: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said the Shiv Sena will always stand firmly behind its grassroots workers. Several leaders and members belonging to political parties, social organisations and communities joined the party at his official Muktagiri residence in Mumbai.Those who joined the ruling Sena included former Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA and spokesperson Sudhakar Bhalerao, and representatives of the Koli community from Worli Koliwada in Mumbai.
11:30 AM
Women For Change to hold nationwide shutdown before G20 Summit
Women For Change (WFC), one of South Africa’s most prominent advocacy groups against gender-based violence, has called for a nationwide shutdown on 21 November — a day before world leaders gather in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit. Branded the “G20 Women’s Shutdown”, the campaign aims to spotlight the growing crisis of gender violence in South Africa and demand stronger policy commitments from leaders attending the summit.
11:30 AM
Trump’s $1-billion lawsuit threat puts BBC under spotlight
US President Donald Trump has threatened to file a USD 1-billion lawsuit against the BBC, accusing the broadcaster of misrepresenting his January 6, 2021, speech during a documentary about the Capitol riots. The threat, issued through Trump’s lawyer, has sparked debate about media accountability and political pressure on international news organisations. While the BBC has yet to comment publicly, legal experts suggest the case may have limited merit, pointing to Trump’s history of using lawsuits as a political weapon.
11:29 AM
India among top 10 nations hit hardest by climate disasters: Report
India has witnessed the devastating toll of climate change over the past three decades, with extreme weather events claiming more than 80,000 lives and affecting over 1.3 billion people, a new report reveals. The Climate Risk Index (CRI) 2026, released by Germanwatch at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, places India ninth among the countries most affected by climate disasters between 1995 and 2024.
11:03 AM
India, US air forces hold bilateral exercise
The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF) are conducting a bilateral exercise from 10 to 13 November 2025. The USAF is participating with its B-1B Lancer strategic bomber.
10:40 AM
Centre approves purchase of 1,000 electric buses for Pune
The Centre has approved the purchase of 1,000 electric buses for Pune under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, giving a major push to the city's public transport network, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol said. The induction of the new e-buses is expected to bolster Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd's (PMPML) fleet, ease congestion and help curb vehicular pollution, the BJP MP from Pune said in a statement on Tuesday.
First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:43 AM IST