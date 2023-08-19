Rain lashes parts of Delhi, city logs minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees

Delhi on Saturday received a fresh spell of rainfall bringing some respite from the humid weather in the city and the minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

However, the maximum temperature settled at 35.6 degree Celsius, one notch above the season's average, it said.

Rains caused waterlogging, affecting traffic movement in several parts of Delhi, including Firni Road in Najafgarh, Bahardurgarh Road, Patparganj, Vasant Kunj, Mundka and Badarpur.

The city recorded 13 mm rainfall till 8.30 am, the IMD said.

It has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Sunday.

It said the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity oscillated between 96 per cent and 65 per cent.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 118 at 6 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.