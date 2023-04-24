close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Lalit Modi tenders unconditional apology; SC closes contempt case

The Supreme Court on Monday closed contempt proceedings against ex-IPL commissioner Lalit Modi after he tendered an unconditional apology for his remarks against the judiciary in social media posts

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi | Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday closed contempt proceedings against ex-IPL commissioner Lalit Modi after he tendered an unconditional apology for his remarks against the judiciary in social media posts.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar took note of an affidavit filed by Modi in which he stated that in future he will not do anything which is inconsistent with the "majesty or dignity of Courts or Indian judiciary" in any manner.

"We accept the unconditional apology. We remind the respondent (Modi) that any such attempt on his part in future, which would tantamount to remotely tarnishing the image of Indian judiciary and courts, will be seen very seriously," it said.

"We accept the unconditional apology with a broad heart because the Court always believes in forgiveness more particularly when an apology is tendered unconditional and from the bottom of the heart...Accepting the apology we close the present proceedings," the bench said.

The court said, "Everybody should respect the institution as a whole, that was our only concern".

On April 13, the top court had come down heavily on Modi over his remarks against the judiciary and directed him to tender an unconditional apology on social media platforms and national newspapers.

Also Read

How Women's Premier League stacks up against other top sports leagues

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

SC to hear plea against Lalit Modi for remarks against ex-AG Rohatgi

Former IPL chief Lalit Modi hospitalised, placed on oxygen support

Women's Premier League: BCCI awards title sponsorship rights to TATA Group

Why is the 30-day notice period under Special Marriage Act being opposed?

PM Modi to inaugurate India's first water metro in Kochi on Tuesday

Poonch terror attack: Over 40 detained for questioning, search ops continue

All political parties can join, say wrestlers seeking action on WFI chief

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

Observing that Modi is not above the law and the institution, it had warned any repeat of such conduct will be viewed very seriously.

The apex court had also directed him to file an affidavit before it tendering an apology and stating no such posts will be made in future which would tantamount, even remotely, to tarnishing the image of the Indian judiciary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lalit Modi Supreme Court

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lalit Modi tenders unconditional apology; SC closes contempt case

Lalit Modi
2 min read

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and others protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
6 min read

Air Pollution Killing 1200 young people every year in Europe: EEA Report

air pollution, delhi polution, stubble burning, delhi air, air, environment
2 min read

Credit Suisse's net asset outflows topped $68 billion in first quarter

Credit Suisse
2 min read

China embassy removes interview transcript on ex-Soviet State

China Flag
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amritpal Singh arrested, sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail amid tight security

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
4 min read

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

money, tax
3 min read

2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah to evacuate Indians from Sudan

Photo: Twitter/ANI
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon