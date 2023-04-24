close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Poonch terror attack: Over 40 detained for questioning, search ops continue

More than 40 persons have been detained for questioning as part of a massive operation currently underway to track down the terrorists involved in the Poonch terror attack, officials said on Monday

Press Trust of India Poonch/Jammu
Security personnel take positions near the building where terrorists were hiding during the 3nd day of encounter at Allah Pir area in Poonch

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 2:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

More than 40 persons have been detained for questioning as part of a massive operation currently underway to track down the terrorists involved in the Poonch terror attack, officials said on Monday.

Additional troops have been inducted to further intensify the cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in Bhata Dhurian-Tota Gali and neighbouring areas. As the operation entered fourth day on Monday with engagement of multiple security agencies, the entire belt is put under cordon, they said.

Five Army personnel were killed and a sixth was seriously injured when their vehicle caught fire during a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday.

According to the investigation, the terrorists likely hid in a culvert on a stretch of the Bhimber Gali-Poonch road before they attacked the truck that was carrying army jawans, officials said.

A sniper is believed to have targeted the army truck from front before his associates showered bullets and lobbed grenades at it from opposite sides, apparently giving the troops no time to retaliate, they added.

"Terrorists used steel core bullets that can penetrate an armoured shield," officials said, adding, "before fleeing, the terrorists also stole soldiers' arms and ammunition."

The armoured vehicle was found riddled with more than 50 bullet marks, they said.

Also Read

Cross-border infiltration attempt foiled along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Army launches search operation along LoC in J-K after suspicious movements

Two terrorists shot dead along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

BSF deploys drone-mounted radars to check tunnels along Pak border

India revamps defence infra with fortification of BSF bunkers at J&K border

PM Modi to inaugurate India's first water metro in Kochi on Tuesday

All political parties can join, say wrestlers seeking action on WFI chief

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

I-T dept conducts searches at premises of pvt firm with alleged DMK links

Solar Industries India grabs Rs 212 cr order from ministry of defence

During the search operation, troops came across a few natural cave hideouts in the area, which could possibly have been used by the terrorists in the past, they said, adding the troops are also looking for any improvised explosive devices (IEDs) terrorists may have planted in the densely forested areas, especially in deep gorges and caves.

The army truck attacked in Poonch was carrying fruits, vegetables and other items from the Bhimber Gali camp to Sangiote village for Iftar celebration scheduled to be held at 7 pm Thursday, the officials said. The slain soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

The Bhimber Gali-Poonch road, which was closed for vehicular traffic following the terror attack, was reopened for traffic on Sunday.

Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Sunday said necessary action to nab the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack is under way.

Experts from various agencies, including the National Security Guard (NSG) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have visited the site of the attack in the past two days to probe the incident, the officials said.

Hundreds of people in Kishtwar Sunday took out a candle light march in solidarity with the family of the jawans killed in the attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Poonch firing Poonch Jammu Kashmir crisis Jammu and Kashmir government

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

All political parties can join, say wrestlers seeking action on WFI chief

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik
4 min read

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and others protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
6 min read

Air Pollution Killing 1200 young people every year in Europe: EEA Report

air pollution, delhi polution, stubble burning, delhi air, air, environment
2 min read

I-T dept conducts searches at premises of pvt firm with alleged DMK links

I-T raid, scam, tax
1 min read

Dravid will fly to London for WTC final against Australia on May 23

New Delhi: Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid addresses a press conference ahead of the upcoming T20 cricket series against South Africa, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amritpal Singh arrested, sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail amid tight security

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
4 min read

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

money, tax
3 min read

2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah to evacuate Indians from Sudan

Photo: Twitter/ANI
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon