Landslide on trek route to Yamunotri leaves 2 pilgrims dead, 1 rescued

Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the deceased, the emergency operation centre in Uttarkashi said

According to initial information, around four pilgrims were feared trapped in the debris of the landslide (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Uttarkashi (U'khand)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two pilgrims were killed after being hit by a landslide that occurred on Monday near the 9 Kainchi Bhairav Mandir on the trek route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarakhand, officials said.

The mutilated bodies of the duo were pulled out of the debris, while one pilgrim from Maharashtra was rescued in an injured condition earlier and hospitalised.

Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the deceased, the emergency operation centre in Uttarkashi said. The bodies were taken to the primary health centre in Jankichatti, it said.

A search and rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, and police personnel is underway at the site, with high-mast lights installed to aid in locating any remaining trapped pilgrims, officials said.

 

The landslide had occurred about 20 metres above the trek route, the centre said.

According to initial information, around four pilgrims were feared trapped in the debris of the landslide.

Meanwhile, the injured pilgrim -- Rasik from Mumbai -- was rushed to a primary health centre in Jankichatti, where he was given stitches and first aid. The pilgrim is conscious, a disaster management official said in Uttarkashi.

District Disaster Management Officer Shardul Singh Gusain said 108 ambulances have been rushed to the spot, and a search involving the SDRF, police and forest department teams is going on.

Medical and veterinary personnel have also reached the spot, he added.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya is continuously monitoring the situation from the control room and has directed all agencies concerned to immediately reach the affected area and carry out rescue work.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

